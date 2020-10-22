Lily James Makes Her First TV Appearance Since Dominic West Drama

Lily James just made her first television appearance since those PDA-packed photos with Dominic West spread online.
The actress appeared on the Oct. 21 episode of The Tonight Show. And while the 31-year-old star didn't address the drama, she did respond to a few other rumors—including if there could be a third Mamma Mia! movie.
"I wanna do, like, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10," James, who appeared in the second film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, said. "I'm down. Signed, sealed, delivered, I'm there."
The late-night appearance came days after Page Six, citing an NBC source, reported James pulled out of an interview with Today that was allegedly scheduled to promote her new thriller Rebecca. E! News reached out to Today for comment but did not hear back. The Daily Mail, citing a revised press release, reported she canceled her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, as well.
James and West were photographed together in Rome earlier this month. The pictures showed the co-stars, who are both working on The Pursuit of Love, getting close during a scooter ride, doing some sightseeing and grabbing lunch with friend and manager Angharad Wood. The 51-year-old actor, who is married to Catherine FitzGerald, could also be seen caressing James' hair.
"At the end of lunch, Lily sat next to Dominic and he couldn't resist kissing her neck and stroking her," a source previously told E! News. "They then visited the nearby church, and Dominic placed his hand on Lily's butt."
E! News reached out to both James' and West's teams for comment but did not hear back.
While James has remained tight-lipped on the photographs, West released a statement with his wife last week. The two kissed in front of reporters and left a signed note outside of their Cotswold home that read, "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you."
The Affair star and the landscape designer wed in 2010. As for James, she was romantically linked to Matt Smith for years. While breakup rumors spread late last year, the two were spotted together again in March. However, The Sun reported earlier this month the duo split for good.
James was also spotted with Chris Evans a few times over the summer. Although, she refused to comment on the speculation during an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K.
Watch the video to see James' interview.
