Enrique Iglesias Accepts Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are officially in full effect!

While many shows have gone completely virtual or mixed in pre-recordings, the Billboard Latin Music Awards did things very differently. For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit, the annual ceremony had a live-audience (with people wearing masks, of course) and in-person performances and presenters. Being held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., it proved to be one unforgettable night.

Making it more memorable? Enrique Iglesias was honored with the Top Latin Artist of All Time.

Presenting the star with the esteemed award, Pitbull raved, "He's a writer, composer, singer, performer. He's a living legend and it's a true honor to call him my friend and my dog. He is music."

While the "Tonight" singer admitted he didn't prepare a speech, he let the words flow from his heart. "If I get confused, I'm sorry," Enrique began in Spanish, which has been translated to English. "But I want to thank the Billboard Latin Music Awards for an incredible award."