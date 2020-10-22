Noah Cyrus' 2020 CMT Music Awards Look Is the Outfit You Need to See to Believe

Related : 2020 CMT Music Awards: Must-See Fashion

The Cyrus family can't stop and won't stop turning heads at award shows.

During the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21, pop culture fans were treated to a special performance of Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus' hit song "This Is Us."

"Our next performance comes from two young artists who come from two very different worlds," presenter Rob Thomas shared. "She grew up on her father's country hits and he says that my music helped inspire him."

The Matchbox Twenty frontman added, "She took her country roots and they led her to pop music. And he took his rock and pop and that got him all the way into country music. We need to see what that sounds like when you put it all together right now."

While viewers loved the song that continues to climb the charts, many couldn't help but stop and talk about Noah's performance look.