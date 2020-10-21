Kim Turns 40

Watch Her Most Iconic Moments
Kim KardashianBachelor NationChris PrattPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brenda McLoughlin Get Cozy in Romantic Music Video For “Settling Down”

Miranda Lambert and husband Brendan McLoughlin, an NYPD police officer, get cuddly in the new video for "Settling Down."

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 21, 2020 11:11 PMTags
MusicCouplesMiranda LambertCelebrities
Related: Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Miranda Lambert settled down with her husband Brendan McLoughlin when they married in a secret ceremony in January 2019. Now, she's putting the NYPD officer in her latest romantic music video. 

In the video for "Settling Down," Miranda cuddles up to Brendan on their real country farm outside of Nashville, while also musing about whether it's better to live a simple, happy life with her true love, or roam the world in search of new adventure. 

In a Q&A with fans before the YouTube premiere of the video, Miranda explained what inspired the track she made "at [her] happy place with [her] happy person." 

"I got married, but I also love the road, I have a gypsy soul," she explained. "I wanted to write a song that had the sentiment that you can have both."

As for the reason Miranda wanted her husband to accompany her in the video? 

"Duh, I think we know why I had him in my video," she joked. "Because he's very pretty!"

photos
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin: Romance Rewind

Miranda, who was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton before the musicians divorced in 2015, had quite the whirlwind romance with Brendan before their wedding. The two met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, where Brendan was doing security. However, they didn't connect on GMA. Instead, Miranda told The New York Times that it was the other members of Miranda's group the Pistol Annies—aka Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley—who set the couple up. 

"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back," Miranda told the publication. "They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"

Pretty enough to star in a music video? Apparently!

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reacts to Getting Called Out on Prom Claim

2

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

3

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

Earlier in October, Miranda shared a loving message to her spouse on his birthday, while also revealing his unusual interest. 

"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," she wrote on Instagram. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. (and I love your obsession with cows.)"

Check out the video above!

Trending Stories

1

Bachelorette Clare Crawley Reacts to Getting Called Out on Prom Claim

2

Nikki & Brie Bella Are Moving to a New City! All the Details

3

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

4
Update!

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Reveal Sex of First Baby

5

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her One Regret About Wedding Planning