Miranda Lambert and Husband Brenda McLoughlin Get Cozy in Romantic Music Video For “Settling Down”

Miranda Lambert settled down with her husband Brendan McLoughlin when they married in a secret ceremony in January 2019. Now, she's putting the NYPD officer in her latest romantic music video.
In the video for "Settling Down," Miranda cuddles up to Brendan on their real country farm outside of Nashville, while also musing about whether it's better to live a simple, happy life with her true love, or roam the world in search of new adventure.
In a Q&A with fans before the YouTube premiere of the video, Miranda explained what inspired the track she made "at [her] happy place with [her] happy person."
"I got married, but I also love the road, I have a gypsy soul," she explained. "I wanted to write a song that had the sentiment that you can have both."
As for the reason Miranda wanted her husband to accompany her in the video?
"Duh, I think we know why I had him in my video," she joked. "Because he's very pretty!"
Miranda, who was previously married to fellow country star Blake Shelton before the musicians divorced in 2015, had quite the whirlwind romance with Brendan before their wedding. The two met in November 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, where Brendan was doing security. However, they didn't connect on GMA. Instead, Miranda told The New York Times that it was the other members of Miranda's group the Pistol Annies—aka Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley—who set the couple up.
"My girlfriends, the Annies, saw him and knew I might be ready to hang out with someone. They invited him to our show behind my back," Miranda told the publication. "They plucked him for me. My security guy Tom, he was in on it too. He said to me, 'He's here. And he's pretty.'"
Pretty enough to star in a music video? Apparently!
Earlier in October, Miranda shared a loving message to her spouse on his birthday, while also revealing his unusual interest.
"Happy Birthday to my sweet husband," she wrote on Instagram. "The man I love so much with the most contagious smile. Brendan you are a light. (and I love your obsession with cows.)"
