Bachelorette Clare Crawley Sets the Record Straight After Getting Called Out Over Prom Claim

Clare Crawley isn't dancing around this drama.

The Bachelorette took to Instagram on Wednesday, Oct. 21 to answer one simple question: Did she or did she not go to prom?

For those wondering what led to such a debate, here's what happened: During the Oct. 20 episode of The Bachelorette, Clare had a heart-to-heart conversation with contestant Chasen in which he told her he was bullied over his height when he was younger and that he was "kind of a hermit crab."

"I didn't have the greatest high school experience either, to be honest," Clare said. "I never went to prom….Nobody ever asked me. No, nobody even knew who I was in high school. I was just invisible, I think. I felt invisible. I think it almost makes you appreciate it more because you know what it's like to be on the other side of it and to feel, like, invisible or to feel, like, nonexistent."