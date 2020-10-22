Rob Kardashian Returns to KUWTK to Celebrate Kim Kardashian's Best On-Camera Moments

Related : 7 Reasons We Love Birthday Girl Kim Kardashian

Celebrating Kim Kardashian.

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Kim's 40th Birthday Special, the Kadashian-Jenners came together to pay tribute to Kim's best KUWTK moments in honor of her milestone birthday.

Kris Jenner kicked off the segment, "Today we're filming Kim's best moments on camera as a way to celebrate her 40th birthday."

What made it even more special? The often-private Rob Kardashian joined Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick for this celebratory look back.

In typical Kardashian fashion, there was plenty of ribbing while celebrating Kim's 10+ years on camera.

Case in point: Khloe immediately reminded the family of Kim's brief stint as a pop star. At one point, the Revenge Body host teased, "Let's pump up my jam!"

The SKIMS mogul quipped, "Can we not?"

While watching herself record "Jam (Turn It Up)," she laughed and called it "so cringey."

"Oh my god, I can't," Kim stated through laughter. "I can't even hear my voice."