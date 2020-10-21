Here's What's Coming to Netflix in November 2020: The Crown, Dawson's Creek and More

Prepare—because Princess Diana is returning to our small screens soon.

More than 20 years since the tragic death of the Princess of Wales, the story of Lady Di is being revisited by none other than Netflix's hit series The Crown come Nov. 15. With the show's fourth season ahead, Princess Diana is about to enter the fold as Prince Charles' love interest and, as history knows well, eventual wife. While their ill-fated romance is set to become part of the show's upcoming plot line, The Crown is not the only addition to the Netflix library next month.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the streaming giant unveiled what's coming to the site just in time to kick off the holiday season. In fact, for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit, there will be plenty of options—from Netflix original Operation Christmas Drop to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's sequel to The Christmas Chronicles.