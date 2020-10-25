Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's Holiday Gift Guide Is a Feast for Foodies

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If there's one chef you have in the kitchen this holiday season, make it Geoffrey Zakarian.
When not starring on Food Network or working in his restaurants, the accomplished chef is creating products that help make cooking easier for foodies of all levels.
And with the winter season quickly approaching, there's no better time to make memories with great food.
"I am looking forward to all the fun times in the kitchen and at the table with my whole family," Geoffrey exclusively shared with E! News. "Happiest holiday memories are created around the table!"
So what gifts does Geoffrey recommend for the festive season to come? From wine openers to slow cookers, see his picks below.
The Family That Cooks Together Cookbook
"85 Zakarian family recipes for the whole family. My daughters Madeline and Anna use their experience growing up with a professional chef for a dad to bring some of their favorite recipes to the world. You don't have to be a foodie to love good food, and you definitely don't need to be an adult to make a great meal. Along with easy-to-follow instructions, Madeline and Anna share their tricks of the trade on a variety of tasty recipes. The perfect gift for the entire family to enjoy!"
Geoffrey Zakarian Digital Probe & Infrared Thermometer Set
"Must-have tool for every home kitchen. Take the guesswork out of your holiday cooking and make every dish perfect! All the chefs in my restaurants use a thermometer—it's a secret in the kitchen. This includes both a laser for surface temperature and a probe for internal temperatures."
Geoffrey Zakarian Metallic Automatic Wine Opener
"No more broken corks and the perfect gift for all of your wine loving friends. Open every bottle with ease and impress your guests! This opens over 40 bottles on a single charge in less than eight seconds. It's also rechargeable and includes a foil cutter. Uncork with the touch of a button. Cheers!"
Geoffrey Zakarian Safe Slice Upright Mandolin
"You need this to make all of your holiday prep a breeze and safe. With the Zakarian Safe Slice Mandolin, you have one of the fastest and most efficient tools in the kitchen without your fingers ever getting close to the razor-sharp blade. Slice, dice, julienne! Over 30 different uniform and perfect cuts with one device. Couple that with its easy clean up and prep work for any meal is a breeze."
Geoffrey Zakarian Oil & Vinegar Trio in Gift Box
"Take your meals from average to awesome with my Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Vinegars. Direct from Greece, this beautifully boxed gift set will elevate any home cooks meals! I collaborated with Liokareas, a family owned, 5th generation olive oil cultivar located in Lagada, Mani in the Kalamata region of Greece to make these ultra-premium products. These exclusive, hand crafted olive oils and vinegars are produced using a proprietary cold fused process to bring you the most luxurious tastes."
My Perfect Pantry: 150 Easy Recipes from 50 Essential Ingredients Cookbook
"How to use your pantry to jumpstart any meal. 150 easy recipes from 50 essential pantry ingredients. The perfect gift for every home cook! With a working base of 50 readily available ingredients, this field manual goes from oats and honey to almonds and canned chickpeas. You'll always have a delicious home-cooked meal. Ill give you the shopping list you need, as well as the road map for making the most of what you have on-hand."
Geoffrey Zakarian 6-qt Slow Cooker
"For everyone cooking this holiday season—from stews to desserts—my slow cooker gives you extra help in the kitchen to create delicious mains and sides all in one pot! Our large capacity Slow Cooker will create amazing dishes your whole family will enjoy. A simple knob selects the temperature and the slow cooker does the rest. Plus, the non-stick cast aluminum interior can go from stove, to slow cooker to oven. A chef's best friend!"
Geoffrey Zakarian 4-Piece Steak Knife Set with Gift Box
"Not your ordinary steak knives! My knives are both beautiful and strong to last forever. Give a unique gift that will be used everyday! The key to a great knife is perfect balance and weight with one piece of metal from end to end—and mine deliver! I designed with a smooth finish that can be sharpened and enjoyed year after year like brand new! From prep to table!"
Geoffrey Zakarian 1.5lb Stainless Steel Breadmaker with Recipes
"Now more than ever, fresh made bread can elevate every meal. So easy and delicious— this is the gift that will keep on giving! There's nothing like fresh, warm bread and my bread maker does all the work for you. Select from 12 different presets, add the ingredients and the bread maker will knead, rise and bake up to 1.5 lb loaves of fresh bread. Also, includes 10 delicious recipes ranging from gluten free sandwich bread to artisan olive sourdough. Your house will smell like an artisan bakery! Just add ingredients, walk away and you've created fresh bread."
