Clare Crawley's First Group Date Gets Off to a Rocky Start After She's "Embarrassed" By the Guys

Clare Crawley is not afraid to speak her mind.

It's one of the many reasons the Bachelorette star is a fan-favorite of the ABC competition series. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the 39-year-old hairstylist didn't hold back her thoughts after she felt her suitors weren't fighting for her love.

For her first group date, Clare kicked it off with a toast. Shortly after clinking glasses, Clare expressed that she felt an "awkward silence" among the group. The reality TV star seemingly expected her suitors to jump at the chance to steal her away.

However, Bennett Jordan took the lead and was the first to ask Clare for some one-on-one time. "Don't everybody jump at once. That was sad. Oh, my God," the star muttered to the financial planner as they walked away from the group.

"I had to jump on it, you know," Bennett said, to which Clare responded, "I'm glad you did. Did I interrupt the bromance?"