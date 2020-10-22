Dierks Bentley's New Music Return: See What the Country Singer Experienced While Being "Gone"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
After much anticipation, Dierks Bentley is back!
It's hard to believe that the country music singer's last release was his No. 1 smash "Living" back in February 2019. But fast-forward to today and the hit maker is ready to delight fans with a new track called "Gone."
"When it came time to record, I didn't know if I wanted to sing a song that's too much about what's happening," Dierks exclusively shared with E! News. "I like that this song is about a relationship. A girl left him and now the guy's gone. He hasn't gone anywhere. He's just losing his mind at home."
He added, "I do like that it's called ‘Gone' because it does touch upon the times we're in. And it's personal to me because I've been totally gone. I've lived in Nashville for 26 years and now I've moved out so that's a new reality for me."
Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to large gatherings and concerts, Dierks and his family packed their bags and headed to Colorado. Soon after, they began making countless memories safely in the great outdoors.
"I've built forts, snowball castles," Dierks recalled. "I've watched my kids learn how to skateboard. My girls are playing hockey this year. My 6-year-old learned how to fly fish. There have been so many moments where I'm like, ‘Wow this is the best day of my life.'"
And while family time can be the best time, Dierks is also looking forward to a future where concerts and touring can be done safely across the country.
"I love the songs that can be interpreted differently depending on how you're feeling or what you're going through or how old you are," Dierks explained when discussing his new song. "It might strike you about a relationship but it may make you think about how a lot of things we love right now are gone. Certainly us country fans—and I'm one of them—live shows are gone and the true experience of live shows like high-fiving the stranger next to you or spilling a beer on someone. That's gone right now and it's probably the last thing that will come back."
Dierks added, "I got my fingers crossed for next summer. We've got a great tour lined up for next summer and I'm just going to put myself in the best position to be ready to go if we get the green light but also, keep my expectations in check because it would be heartbreaking to not get back out there next summer."
To see what else Dierks has been up to while "Gone" from the music scene, keep scrolling below.
Plus, check out some must-have items from Dierks' Flag & Anthem collaboration just in time for gift giving season.
Zona Sunrise Women's Racerback Tank
The fitted racerback tank is both comfortable, casual and figure-flattering. Plus, the design was inspired by the picturesque way that the sun rises over the Arizona desert.
Durango Western Shirt
"When I'm on the road, I put on the flannel shirts and pants and away we go," Dierks explained. "I'm all about utility. Clothes you can wear on stage and off stage."
Tennessee Trucker Hat
These vintage-inspired trucker hats feature the artist's iconic Riser Bird logo and pays respect to the state Dierks has made so many memories in.
Watch Dierks perform "Gone" and more of his hits at the iHeartRadio Country Festival this Friday, Oct. 23.