Dierks Bentley's New Music Return: See What the Country Singer Experienced While Being "Gone"

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

After much anticipation, Dierks Bentley is back!

It's hard to believe that the country music singer's last release was his No. 1 smash "Living" back in February 2019. But fast-forward to today and the hit maker is ready to delight fans with a new track called "Gone."

"When it came time to record, I didn't know if I wanted to sing a song that's too much about what's happening," Dierks exclusively shared with E! News. "I like that this song is about a relationship. A girl left him and now the guy's gone. He hasn't gone anywhere. He's just losing his mind at home."

He added, "I do like that it's called ‘Gone' because it does touch upon the times we're in. And it's personal to me because I've been totally gone. I've lived in Nashville for 26 years and now I've moved out so that's a new reality for me."

Since the coronavirus pandemic put an end to large gatherings and concerts, Dierks and his family packed their bags and headed to Colorado. Soon after, they began making countless memories safely in the great outdoors.