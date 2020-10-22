Maluma, Ozuna and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Related : Bad Bunny & More Latinx Music Stars: By the Numbers

The 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards were one for the books.

Unlike many ceremonies opting to go completely virtual or mixing in pre-recordings, this star-studded event did things a bit differently. The Billboard Latin Music Awards was held in-person at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

And although the awards show didn't look like year's past, there's one thing that was still the same: the fashion!

That's right, the biggest and brightest stars showed up and showed out for the fanciful affair on Wednesday, Oct. 21 with fun, fabulous and fierce style. Case in point? Manuel Turizo made the Florida temperatures rise with his white-hot suit. His decision to skip the standard black tuxedo paid off because his lewk was swoon-worthy.

Gaby Espino, who is known for her incredible style, didn't disappoint at the star-studded event. She lit up the ceremony with her glimmering gown, which featured an explosion of rhinestones and daring cut-outs.