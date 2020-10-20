Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian Bond Over Their "Shared Experiences" of Raising Mixed Race Children

The world has Archie Harrison and Alexis Olympia Ohanian to thank for the work being done by Meghan Markle and Alexis Ohanian.

The Duchess of Sussex and co-founder of Reddit revealed in a discussion for the TIME 100 Talks that they're motivated to improve the social media space because of their "shared experiences" as parents of mixed race children.

Alexis is dad to his 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian with Serena Williams, while Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed son Archie in May 2019.

For Alexis, his mission to diversify the tech industry began during his time at Reddit. He said that he witnessed firsthand the impact that these platforms have in perpetuating racial injustices, which is what led to his resignation earlier this year, amid the protests over George Floyd's death.

But he said that his good deed hasn't gone unpunished, sharing, "Well, you know, I just remarked recently on Twitter that given that I am still getting hate mail about it, I knew I made the right choice. Because sadly, you know we're at a place in this country where there is still a lot of work to be done, a lot of work to be done."