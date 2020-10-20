Reese Witherspoon’s Daughter Ava Phillippe Writes A Heartbreaking Tribute To Her Late Dog Pepper

On Oct. 19, Reese Witherspoon lost French bulldog Pepper to "an aggressive cancer." The A-lister's 21-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news.

"Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her," she wrote. "If you ever met Peps, you'd know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy 'zoomies' around the house."

She continued, "She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon. Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was."

Ava also noted Pepper got her through several "tough times" including her formative teen years.