Kim KardashianJamie Lynn SpearsBillie EilishEmily in ParisPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Kaley Cuoco's in Big Trouble in The Flight Attendant Trailer

Kaley Cuoco stars as a flight attendant whose hookup has gone terribly wrong in the new trailer for HBO Max's The Flight Attendant.

By Lauren Piester Oct 20, 2020 7:52 PMTags
TVKaley CuocoCelebritiesEntertainment
The Flight AttendantHBO Max

Kaley Cuoco is back and this time she's gotten herself into some hot water. 

The Big Bang Theory alum stars in and executive produces the new HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, and a new trailer was just released that proves just how far she's come from the CBS sitcom. 

Cuoco plays the titular flight attendant who wakes up "in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man—and no idea what happened." She then makes the mistake of cleaning up all the blood and lying to law enforcement while actually having no memory of what happened the night before, so she's definitely in for a rough time. 

It's a hookup gone very, very wrong, but the trailer promises a little bit of comedy and perhaps a spooky ghost or two as Cuoco works to figure out if she committed a murder or if something much bigger is going on here. 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Watch it below!

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

2

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Pregnancy at 16 & Twilight Audition

3

Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Top 10

The Flight Attendant also stars Michelle GomezColin WoodellRosie PerezZosia MametMerle DandridgeT.R. Knight and Nolan Gerard Funk, with Michiel Huisman playing the dead guy. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter—known for You, among many, many other beloved shows—are executive producing alongside Cuoco. 

The miniseries, which is based on a 2018 novel by Chris Bohjalian, will premiere Nov. 26 on HBO Max. For all the fall TV premiere dates that we know so far, scroll down! 

Netflix
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

The second half of the first season on Netflix drops on Oct. 19.

NBC
The Voice (NBC)

The Voice returns on Monday, Oct. 19. 

ABC
The Goldbergs (ABC)

Returns with two back-to-back episodes Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. 

ABC
The Conners (ABC)

The Conner family returns Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m.

ABC
Black-ish (ABC)

Black-ish returns Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 p.m., but you can catch a standalone event, featuring an all-animated episode, on Sunday, Oct. 4. 

NBC
Superstore (NBC)

Superstore returns Thursday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. 

Spectrum
NEW: Temple (Spectrum Originals)

Mark Strong plays a surgeon who opens an underground clinic in London in this new drama, premiering Oct. 26.

ABC
American Housewife (ABC)

American Housewife returns Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Disney Plus
The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Baby Yoda will be back for season two on Oct. 30. 

ABC
The Good Doctor (ABC)

The Good Doctor heads back to ABC on Monday, Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. 

NBC
This Is Us (NBC)

The Pearsons will be back for season five with a two-hour premiere on October 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

CBS
Young Sheldon (CBS)

Young Sheldon returns Thursday, Nov. 5 on CBS. 

CBS
NEW: B Positive (CBS)

The new comedy debuts Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8:30 p.m. 

CBS
Mom (CBS)

Mom, sans Anna Faris, will be back Thursday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. 

CBS
NCIS: LA (CBS)

NCIS: LA returns Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

CBS
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

NCIS: NOLA returns to CBS on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 9 p.m. 

NBC
Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. (NBC)

The Chicago shows return Wednesday, Nov. 11 beginning at 8 p.m. 

CBS
S.W.A.T. (CBS)

S.W.A.T. returns Wednesday, Nov. 11 with a two-hour premiere, starting at 9 p.m. on CBS.

NBC
Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

SVU returns Thursday, Nov. 12 for a record-extending 22nd season. 

ABC
Station 19 (ABC)

Station 19 returns Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m. 

ABC
Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

Grey's is finally back on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. 

NBC
The Blacklist (NBC)

The Blacklist returns Friday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m.

Netflix
The Crown (Netflix)

Season four premieres Nov. 15. 

CBS
The Neighborhood (CBS)

The Neighborhood returns to CBS on Monday, Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. 

CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

The comedy returns Monday, Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS. 

CBS
All Rise (CBS)

All Rise is back in session Monday, Nov. 16 at 9 p.m. on CBS. 

CBS
NCIS (CBS)

NCIS returns Thursday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on CBS. 

ABC
For Life (ABC)

For Life returns on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 p.m.

ABC
A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things returns to ABC on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. 

HBO Max
NEW: The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Kaley Cuoco's bloody debut as a flight attendant happens Nov. 26 on HBO Max.

photos
View More Photos From Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates
Related: Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

2

Jamie Lynn Spears Recalls Pregnancy at 16 & Twilight Audition

3

Dancing With the Stars Reveals the Top 10

4

The Biggest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian's David Letterman Interview

5

Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Most Intense Year Yet