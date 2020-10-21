See the Stars of Mystic Pizza, Then & Now

32 years later and we're still wondering what Leona put in that famous pizza.

Mystic Pizza quietly debuted at the box office on Oct. 21, 1988, with three mostly unknown actresses at its center: Annabeth Gish, Lili Taylor and a 21-year-old named Julia Roberts. Plus, a young actor made his feature film debut in the coming-of-age tale: Matt Damon.

While it only made $14 million at the time of its release, the movie about two sisters and their wise-cracking best friend who work at a local pizza shop in Mystic, Conn. has endured as a cult classic. And that's due in large part to its lead trio.

"I have a feeling that Mystic Pizza may someday become known for the movie stars it showcased back before they became stars," the late movie critic Roger Ebert wrote in his review at the time. Of course, the legendary writer was spot-on. Roberts went on to become one of Hollywood's most in-demand stars, while Gish and Taylor have enjoyed successful careers on the big and small screens.