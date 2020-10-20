The Biggest Bombshells from Matthew McConaughey's Memoir Greenlights

Matthew McConaughey's new memoir Greenlights isn't your typical celebrity tell-all.

The Oscar-winning actor admits as much in the opening pages of the new book, out Oct. 20. "Yes, I tell stories from the past, but I have no interest in nostalgia, sentimentality, or the retirement most memoirs require," he writes. "This is not an advice book, either. Although I like preachers, I'm not here to preach and tell you what to do."

So, what is it then? Allow him to explain.

"This is an approach book. I am here to share stories, insights, and philosophies that can be objectively understood, and if you choose, subjectively adopted, by either changing your reality, or changing how you see it," Matthew says. "This is a playbook, based on adventures in my life. Adventures that have been significant, enlightening, and funny, sometimes because they were meant to be but mostly because they didn't try to be."