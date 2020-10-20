Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Confirms She's Back With Her Ex During Romantic Birthday Celebration

Cheyenne Floyd is kicking off a new year with an old flame.

While celebrating her birthday on Oct. 19, the Teen Mom OG star appeared to confirm on Instagram that she is back with her ex-boyfriend, known to fans as Zach.

"Blessed & Highly Favored," Cheyenne captioned a snap of her kissing Zach on the lips. "Can't believe I woke up to this. Thank you @z.terrel."

So how did Zach spoil his love? As seen on Instagram Stories, Cheyenne's man managed to pick out 28 dozen roses and a brand-new tennis bracelet. They also appeared to enjoy a boat ride together around sunset.

"Thank you for the best birthday @Z.Terrel," Cheyenne wrote after celebrating with three-year-old daughter Ryder, who she shares with ex Cory Wharton.

Fans may recognize Zach from old episodes of Teen Mom OG. Back in October 2018, Cheyenne's boyfriend briefly appeared on the MTV reality show.