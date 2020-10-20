Rumer Willis Details Her Recent Shell-Shocking Experience With Sexual Consent on Red Table Talk

Rumer Willis is laying it all out on the table.

For the Tuesday, Oct. 20 episode of Red Table Talk, the 32-year-old actress, who's the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, fearlessly got real about her own experiences with sexual consent. She was joined by the Emmy-nominated show's co-hosts, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

"Something happened to me a couple months ago," Rumer shares in the exclusive clip below. "I'd hung out with this person for a little while. We were kissing outside and I said, ‘Do you want to come in for a minute?' And, when I ask you to come in my house, that doesn't mean that I'm saying that you can get me naked, that doesn't mean that I'm saying you can do this. I'm saying that you can come into my house."

She moved on to explain that after inviting her date inside her home, he proceeded to try and take her clothes off. "I just froze. I completely froze," she says. "I even have so much shame about bringing that up because I feel like I'm such, this empowered, strong person. But even I couldn't do it, could not say, ‘No.'"