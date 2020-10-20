Emily in ParisZac EfronBillie EilishPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

The Crown Casts Dominic West as Prince Charles in Its Final 2 Seasons

Just after romance rumors sparked between Lily James and Dominic West, the actor has been tapped to play Prince Charles in seasons five and six of The Crown.

Nothing funny or ironic going on here, no sir. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Crown has cast Dominic West as Prince Charles in its final two seasons. Now, if that news had come out in early October, we would have been like, "Oh sure! The guy from The Wire and The Affair!" But now, much later in October, we say, "That guy who left a handwritten note on his front yard to explain to reporters just how strong his marriage is? Oh, yes."

West will play Prince Charles during the period where Charles was married to Princess Diana while famously having an affair with his now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. West is recently known for his leading role in the Showtime series The Affair, in which he played a husband who cheated on his wife. Most recently, however, he's known for being photographed kissing an actress who was not his wife. 

 

On Oct. 12, photos surfaced of West kissing his co-star Lily James. On Oct. 13, West and his wife Catherine Fitzgerald appeared outside their home to assure press that there was nothing to worry about, with some help from a handwritten note.

"Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together. Thank you," read the note. 

West will join The Crown for seasons five and six, which won't debut until 2022 and 2023. 

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret

Netflix
When Can I Watch New Episodes Of The Crown?

The next season, season four, of The Crown premieres Nov. 15 on Netflix.

Netflix
Who Will Star In Season 4?

It's the same cast as season three: 

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth
Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip
Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles 
Erin Doherty as Princess Anne 
Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand

Plus some important newcomers:

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher 
Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer

Netflix
What Era Does Season 4 Cover?

Season four takes on 1979 to 1990, beginning around when Margaret Thatcher became Britain's first female prime minister and Prince Charles started getting to know Lady Diana Spencer. Charles and Diana married in 1981 and were together until 1992, so their separation won't be tackled until season five. William was born in 1982, and Harry followed in 1984. 

Around 1986, Diana was suffering from bulimia, and Charles was having an affair with Camilla, which Diana confronted her about in 1989. So in other words, there's a lot going on in the '80s! 

Netflix
So We'll Get a Royal Wedding?

Yep, and you can get a sneak peek of Diana in her iconic wedding dress (which has its own Wikipedia page!) in a teaser released by Netflix. 

Netflix
Weren't There Rumors of Claire Foy's Return?

Yep! Claire Foy, who played Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons, will be back for a flashback to HRH's 21st birthday in season four. 

Getty Images
When Does Elizabeth Debicki Debut?

Elizabeth Debicki, the most recently announced addition to the cast, will play a slightly older Diana in season five, which will likely cover the '90s from her split from Charles to her death in 1997. 

Tony Buckingham/Shutterstock; John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images
Who Else Is In Season 5?

The entire cast gets replaced every two seasons, so Olivia Colman will pass the torch to Imelda Staunton, who you may know best as Dolores Umbridge from Harry Potter

She'll be joined by Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip and Leslie Manville as Princess Margaret. Other cast members have yet to be announced, but some have suggested Tom Hiddleston should play Prince Charles, and now that's all we can think about. 

Netflix
When Will Season 5 Arrive?

This is the bad news: 2022! 

That may feel a few lightyears away, but it's a regular schedule for the series. Season one came out in 2016, followed by season two in 2017. Season three arrived in 2019, season four in 2020, and now there's another break for season five. Peter Morgan explained in a recent interview with THR that he needs the time off to both shoot and write the next season, since the show films in two-season chunks. 

The sixth and final season will likely premiere in 2023. 

Netflix
How Far Will The Crown Get Before It Ends?

Seasons five and six will take the royal family into the 21st century, but not too far into it. Nothing incredibly recent will be covered, but since each season tends to span around a decade, it makes sense that the show might end with the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in 2012. That would mean William and Kate's 2011 wedding would be featured, but little else from the 2010s. 

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Is There Any Chance of Seeing Meghan Markle on The Crown?

Sadly, no. As much as we keep hoping, Morgan said that Harry and Meghan, despite the captivating drama they've added to the world of the royal family, are too recent to cover with any clarity. 

"Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don't know what their journey is or how it will end," he told THR. "One wishes some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance." 

Here's hoping for another season in 2040!  

Season four of The Crown premieres November 15 on Netflix. 

