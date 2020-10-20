Spotted: Celebs Rocking Leopard Print

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The fall fashion trend your favorite Daily Pop hosts are spotting celebs in left and right? Leopard print. This fierce print that doubles as a neutral looks great on Megan Fox, Teddi Mellencamp and many more celebrities this autumn.
Get the leopard print look with our fashion finds below from Lululemon and Forever21! Your finished outfit will be wild.
High-Rise Leopard Print Mini Skirt
This sexy mini skirt has a cool slit. Reviewers suggest sizing down.
Align Pant 28 Inch
Lululemon's beloved Align pants come in a subtle leopard print that you can't go wrong with. These pants are super buttery-soft and comfortable.
Up next, celeb-loved fall fashion trends we're trying. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!