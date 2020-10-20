Robert Redford's Son James Dead of Cancer at 58

The Redford family is mourning the loss of James Redford, son of actor Robert Redford.

In a statement on Friday, Oct. 16 from Kyle Redford, James' wife, it was revealed that the 58-year-old died of complications caused by bile duct cancer. "We're heartbroken. He lived a beautiful, impactful life & was loved by many. He will be deeply missed," Kyle tweeted. "As his wife of 32 yrs, I'm most grateful for the two spectacular children we raised together."

She continued, "I don't know what we would've done w/o them over the past 2yrs."

Additionally, Robert's rep, Cindi Berger, tells E! News, "The grief is immeasurable with the loss of a child. Jamie was a loving son, husband and father. His legacy lives on through his children, art, filmmaking and devoted passion to conservation and the environment."

Cindi adds that the Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star is "mourning with his family during this difficult time and asks for privacy."