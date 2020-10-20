A Dr. 90210 Patient Has a Very Unusual Request for Dr. Cat

A difficult decision.

On tonight's all-new Dr. 90210, Krystal from Oklahoma wanted Dr. Cat Begovic to fix her smile.

Well, sort of.

It turned out that Krystal didn't want Dr. Cat to change anything about her smile, but instead, make an addition to it. More specifically, she wanted a dimpleplasty!

The procedure is exactly what it sounds like—a type of plastic surgery used to create dimples on the cheeks—but unlike other cosmetic procedures, such as Botox or lip fillers, a dimpleplasty is actually permanent.

But before the pair started to discuss logistics like these, Krystal took the time to explain just how much she wanted dimples.

"If I had a smile like Gabrielle Union, I would be the happiest person in the world," she said in a confessional. "I think that dimples are just beautiful. I have a couple of friends that have them and whenever they smile, they light up the room."