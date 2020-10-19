Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey Recalls Attending Sex Parties Before and After He Got Sober

Tyler Posey is opening up like never before.

While appearing on the Oct. 15 episode of SiriusXM's The Jason Ellis Show, the Teen Wolf star was candid about sex, relationships and sobriety. In fact, the 29-year-old revealed at the time of the interview that he is 71 days sober.

"I went through a rough patch," Tyler revealed. "I'm sober now...I kind of fell out with everybody that I loved that I know. But now, I'm f--king—I love myself for the first time in forever. Things are really, really, really good. It's really cool."

The actor continued, "I don't smoke weed anymore. I don't smoke weed. I don't drink, I don't drug, I don't do anything."

His sobriety, however, hasn't stopped Tyler from exploring sex parties. In fact, the actor attended one earlier this month. "I was at a party the other night where they had a table of cocaine, just a table," he shared. "And they had Holy water, which was shots with Molly in it, and mushroom chocolate. And I didn't give a s--t at all."