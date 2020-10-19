Normal People's Paul Mescal Speaks Out About the "Toxic" Side of Fame

Normal People star Paul Mescal doesn't feel like a normal person anymore. The Irish actor is still adjusting to his new life in the public eye after landing his first television role as the Internet's favorite boyfriend, Connell, a lit-loving jock. The 24-year-old even earned an Emmy nomination for his part in the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel.

Mescal opened up about his newfound fame and why he thinks being a celebrity can be "toxic," ​in an interview on Monday, Oct. 19​.

"I just find the whole thing a little bit toxic," he told GQ of the paparazzi. Mescal was particularly upset by rumors that he's dating musician Phoebe Bridgers, after the pair got breakfast together. And for the record, he declined to give details on the meet-up to GQ.

The soccer-player-turned-actor admitted that male objectification of both Connell and himself is bothersome. "Honest answer? Yes," he said. "It's not something that I try to lean into. But I put it down to the audience's associations with Connell rather than with me."