Clare Crawley's One and Only Bachelorette Regret May Surprise You

Baring Bachelorette secrets.

Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette may have just premiered, but it already has all of Bachelor Nation talking—and for good reason: months ago, multiple sources told E! News that Clare found love very early on and subsequently left the show. Fans are now watching this exact scenario play out week to week, but if the first episode was any indication of just how quickly Clare decides to risk it all for one of her suitors, she won't be on our screens much longer.

So does Clare regret anything about her time as The Bachelorette?

"Not one single thing," Clare said on Monday, Oct. 19's Daily Pop.

However, when E! co-host Justin Sylvester pushed back, she added, "I'll tell you. There is one thing..."

Spoiler alert: Clare's answer had nothing to do with the outcome of the show, or Dale Moss, who Bachelor Nation devotees were quick to notice that upon meeting the football player, Clare said she felt like she just met her husband.