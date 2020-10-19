Ayesha Curry Debuts a Bold New Look and Steph Curry Loves It

Steph Curry is hyping up his wife!

On Oct. 18, Ayesha Curry debuted a new look on Instagram. "Mom goes blonde (temporarily)," she captioned the Boomerang video of her and Steph in a car.

The comments section accumulated mixed reviews of yays and nays. However the Golden State Warrior was not letting any negative energy get to Ayesha.

"You beautiful baby. And don't you let anybody tell you differently ok?" the father of three commented. "I mean it. There's just a bunch of meanies out there and I don't like it. I don't like it one bit. Do you boo boo. P.S. If the wig falls off I won't tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won't anybody know. Wait- that's been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain't even know. Now I'm tripping [eyes emoji][crying laughing emoji]."

