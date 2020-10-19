True Crime Fanatic? Watch the Hair-Raising Trailer For Quibi’s Murder Unboxed

Unboxing videos have been a staple of internet culture for years, giving viewers first looks and never-before-seen access to products of every kind. If you're interested in watching influencers review the best beauty blenders, hot chicken sandwiches or iPhones, there's a YouTube video for that.

Now, Quibi has borrowed that tried-and-true approach for Murder Unboxed, a new true crime series that's actually pretty different from others in the genre. As the name implies, viewers will be introduced to seemingly random items (think: a samurai sword, tomahawk and Playboy magazine) that together help a crime story unfold.

A part of the official description is below: "What do a bottle of brandy, a toaster, a pile of cash, and a Bourne Supremacy DVD have to do with murder? Quibi's new true crime series, Murder Unboxed, will reveal the connections by dusting off the boxes of evidence from outlandish and real-life murder cases."