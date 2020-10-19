Hannah Brown Asks Out "Cute" Mystery Man by Leaving Her Phone Number on His Car

Hannah Brown is taking another shot at love—this time without the roses.

The Bachelorette alum took to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 18 to dish on a mystery man who caught her eye. The reality star was walking down the street when "this beautiful specimen of a human" passed her by.

"He was so cute," Brown said, later adding, "We kind of smiled at each other, I think."

While the 26-year-old was "too nervous to say anything," she decided to leave him a note on his car. The only problem was she wasn't 100 percent sure which vehicle was his.

"I said, 'We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress,'" Brown said, reading her note. "'Call me sometime.'"

Brown, who starred on season 15 of the ABC dating series, was already imagining the kind of love story this would make. "Maybe we will show our kids this someday," she wrote on Instagram. "And our grandkids. Lol."