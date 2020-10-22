What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for October 24-25

The theme of this weekend? Remakes ahoy.

Not only are fans being treated to the highly anticipated retelling of Roald Dahl's classic novel The Witches, but we're also getting a timely reimagining of Rebecca starring two stars who are currently making headlines for their love lives.

But it's not just remakes coming to streaming this Saturday and Sunday, as Netflix is dropping the second half of one of the summer's most popular true crimes series and Olaf is finally getting his time in the spotlight.

Plus, Hulu is debuting a satirical horror flick perfect for your Halloween pre-game and we're suggesting a major rewatch before the return of one of 2019's most popular series. Hint: Baby Yoda may or may not be involved.

Here's what to watch this weekend, Oct. 24-25....