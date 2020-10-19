Your Monday Cheat Sheet

Everything You Need to Know This Week
Chrissy TeigenBen AffleckEmily in ParisPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Star-Studded Surprise Birthday Party

Radio host Kyle Sandilands of the Kyle & Jackie O show attended the party and said Vanessa Valladares "put the whole thing together" for Zac Efron. Learn more about the birthday bash here.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 19, 2020 12:46 PMTags
BirthdaysZac EfronCouplesCelebrities
Related: Happy 33rd Birthday, Zac Efron: E! News Rewind

Did Zac Efron have a good birthday weekend with Vanessa Valladares? You can bet on it.

The actor turned 33 years old on Sunday, Oct. 18 and celebrated the major milestone with the model and a few of his pals at a party in Byron Bay, Australia. As the duo arrived to the festivities, paparazzi captured photos of Efron wearing a navy shirt, matching cap and light pants, while Valladares donned a light orange shirt, black dress and strappy white heels.

However, they weren't the only celebrities there. Radio host Kyle Sandilands also attended and shared a few names on the star-studded guest list during a recent episode of Kiis 1065's Kyle & Jackie O show. He said tennis star Pat Rafter was there, and The Daily Mail had pictures of the Hemsworth brothers' dad, Craig Hemsworth, walking in, as well. And while Sandilands guessed 25 to 30 people showed up to celebrate the High School Musical alum, he remained tight-lipped on the rest of the partygoers.

"I'm not going to go through every single person," he said, "but there was rock stars, movie stars, television stars—a very cool Byron sort of crowd."

photos
Zac Efron's Relationship History

In fact, Sandilands said the whole get-together was a "surprise" for Efron and that Valladares did the planning. 

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish's Optical Illusion Shoes Spark Debate

2

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

3

Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Birthday Party

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

"She knew everything," he said. "She put the whole thing together. She's a sweetheart."

Sandilands said the event took place in the backyard of a home overlooking the ocean and that there was a DJ and bar service. There was also a black and gold cake with the number 33 on the top. Overall, Sandilands described the party as "lovely," "really nice" and "totally chill."

Efron has been spending time in Australia over the past few months and sparked romance rumors with Valladares over the summer.

"He absolutely loves Australia," Sandilands said at one point. "Well, he's in love with this girl Vanessa. They're lovely. Beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just really sweet, and they're lovely."

Media-Mode / SplashNews.com

It looks like it's the start of something new.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish's Optical Illusion Shoes Spark Debate

2

Influencer Dead Of Coronavirus After Telling Followers It Wasn't Real

3

Zac Efron's Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Throws Him a Birthday Party

4

Hailey & Justin Bieber Enjoy Night Out After SNL Performance

5

Surfer Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3