Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Roxy Sowlaty Marries Nicolas Bijan

It's official: Roxy Sowlaty is married!
The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star tied the knot with her longtime love Nicolas Bijan on Sunday, Oct. 18, in a gorgeous backyard ceremony. "Finally and officially Mrs. Bijan," the bride, who wore a stunning Reem Acra dress, captioned one wedding photo. "Love you forever @nicolasbijan."
Nicolas, who runs the luxury menswear brand Bijan, also took to his social media page to celebrate the special day. "This weekend we (finally) got married in our backyard," the groom told his Instagram followers. "I am so proud of you @roxysowlaty for adapting and adjusting with the circumstances and It was exactly what was meant to be! It was a magical day and we felt so lucky to be surrounded by family and a few friends."
He added, "I love you Rox!"
Roxy, an interior designer, commented on Nicolas' post, "I love you the most husband!!!!!!!"
The duo's ceremony appears to have been delayed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In May, Roxy took to her Instagram to share a photo of Nicolas in a tuxedo. Alongside the picture she wrote, "I wish we could have done this fairy tale today... but all of this has taught me how much you make my life a fairy tale everyday."
As fans may recall, the couple—who first started dating in 2015—got engaged in 2018 when Nicolas surprised Roxy on a trip to Paris.
The 32-year-old had been on a vacation with her friends when Nicolas arrived and proposed on one of Paris' famous love lock bridges.
"Still can't believe this happened!!!!!!!!" Roxy captioned a photo with Nicolas. "And can't stop crying!! You are my everything @nicolasbijan."