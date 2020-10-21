Kim KardashianDWTSJamie Lynn SpearsPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos
Exclusive

40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian

Just because you've been keeping up with Kim Kardashian since the early 00s doesn't mean there's not more to learn. In honor of the mogul's 40th birthday, she got even more real with E!

You could be forgiven for thinking you know all there is to possibly know about Kim Kardashian

Across 19 seasons of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a few more that saw Kim and older sister Kourtney Kardashian take on New York and Miami and countless social media posts, we've watched as Paris Hilton's onetime closet organizer transformed herself into arguably the biggest name in America's most famous family, inviting us along for every sex confession, vampire facial and labor experience

Bestowing the reality phenom—now a full-fledged mogul with an entire beauty, fashion and technology empire at her well-manicured finger tips—with the inaugural Breaking the Internet award at the 2016 Webby Awards, an accolade created just for her, obvs, Recode co-founder and executive editor Kara Swisher dubbed her "the Olympics of oversharing," a title Kim took no issue with, accepting her trophy with just a five-word speech: "Nude selfies till I die."  

So, yes, it's easy to assume we've fully kept up with each aspect of her life. 

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

But while any fan worth their SKIMS can rattle off the names and birthdates of the Kardashian-West kids, knows Givenchy crafted the custom design Kim wore for her 2014 Italian vows to Kanye West and remembers precisely how and when the cover model broke the Internet, there's still more to learn about the aspiring attorney and criminal justice activist.  

In honor of the multi-hyphenate's milestone 40th birthday Oct. 21, we asked her to open up that book of Kardashian lore just a liiiiiiitle bit wider and, as expected, she did amazing, sweetie.  

So if you're curious about her awww-inducing childhood nickname or her secret for powering through all those law school textbooks (who are we kidding, of course you are!), take a pause from snapping selfies and check out Kim's list. You're going to want to do more than skim through it. Bible. 

E! Illustration

If I were a superhero, I would be Wonder Woman bc she rules the world.

The best gift anyone's ever given me was a [Lucio] Fontana painting.

My nickname growing up was Jouge. We have no clue where it came from, but my dad always called me this.

Every day I wake up at 5:49 a.m., brush my teeth, wash my face, change into workout clothes and workout at 6 a.m.

E! Illustration

My first kiss was with a boy named Gerard. It was a quick peck on the playground at school.

If I were stranded on an island, the two things I would want to have with me are my family and my cell phone.

My go-to guilty pleasure TV shows are Catfish and Hoarders.

Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson are my mentors. I get daily law advice from these bomb ass lawyers.

E! Illustration

I loved studying psychology in school.

The most recent thing I purchased online was a back support pillow. My back always hurts.

My favorite curse word? F--king loser. Used it just now!

I was supposed to be on a reality show called I'm a Rich Kid, Get Me Out of Here! It got canceled before filming. I was devastated and then KUWTK happened.

E! Illustration

The last thing I watched on YouTube was Azzyland videos with my daughter North.

My favorite teacher is Mrs. Cooper. She's the best preschool teacher to my kids.

The emoji I use the most is magic glitter sparkle.

I'm into a shot of tequila while I study—818 tequila—chased with lemonade.

E! Illustration

If I were given three wishes, I'd ask for me and my family's health, happiness and world peace.

The celebrity I've been most starstruck by is Cher. She's just so beautiful.

If I could only keep three possessions they would be my phone, lip balm and sunglasses a mask.

My ideal day off would be spending time with friends, getting a massage, a facial and lying in bed.

E! Illustration

The last thing I Googled was pictures of gardens.

The food that repulses me the most: olives and mustard.

Blanche is my favorite Golden Girl.

The death of my dad has had the biggest impact on my life. It's taught me to love hard because time isn't promised. 

Watch E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon Wednesday, Oct. 21 starting at 12 p.m. followed by Kim Kardashian's 40th Birthday Special at 10 p.m., only on E!

