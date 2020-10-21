40 Things You Didn’t Know About Kim Kardashian By Kim Kardashian

You could be forgiven for thinking you know all there is to possibly know about Kim Kardashian.

Across 19 seasons of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a few more that saw Kim and older sister Kourtney Kardashian take on New York and Miami and countless social media posts, we've watched as Paris Hilton's onetime closet organizer transformed herself into arguably the biggest name in America's most famous family, inviting us along for every sex confession, vampire facial and labor experience.

Bestowing the reality phenom—now a full-fledged mogul with an entire beauty, fashion and technology empire at her well-manicured finger tips—with the inaugural Breaking the Internet award at the 2016 Webby Awards, an accolade created just for her, obvs, Recode co-founder and executive editor Kara Swisher dubbed her "the Olympics of oversharing," a title Kim took no issue with, accepting her trophy with just a five-word speech: "Nude selfies till I die."

So, yes, it's easy to assume we've fully kept up with each aspect of her life.