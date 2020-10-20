Emily in ParisZac EfronBillie EilishPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Emily in Paris Outfits You Can Wear IRL (and on a Budget)

Say bonjour to new clothes from ASOS, PrettyLittleThing, Princess Polly and more!

By Jesse Goldstone Oct 20, 2020 11:00 AMTags
Emily in Paris Outfits You Can Wear IRLNetflix

If you binged the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, chances are you might be a little obsessed with her wardrobe (even if it wasn't your cup of tea).

While the Lily Collins-starring series had sprinkles of Carrie Bradshaw and The Devil Wears Prada moments, iconic costume designer Patricia Field undoubtedly mixed a plethora of eye-catching designer pieces that we wish we could get our hands on. Thankfully, there are some key pieces just like Emily's and cute dupes to complete your ringarde wardrobe.

For more clothes that'll make you say "ooh la la," keep scrolling!

Want a Vintage Camera Phone Case Like Emily in Paris? Here's Where to Get One

Emily's Running Puffer Look

Unfortunately, the exact Nike Plaid Fill Jacket is sold out but we have some similar dupes to keep you warm!

 

Fleet Street Plaid Puffer Jacket

It's about time to pull our coats out, so of course this is the perfect time to update your fall/winter wardrobe! This jacket features a standup collar and plaid for days.  

$160
$136
Kohl's

Reversible Zip Up Puffer Jacket

Not to be dramatic, but we're obsessed with this reversible puffer. And if you want to add that certain je ne sais quoi, the jacket has a toggle waist! 

$78
$53
PrettyLittleThing

Noisy May Tall Teddy Jacket

You probably won't want to run in this, but it's still cozy AF and a perfect layering piece to your athleisure look. While this is an ASOS Tall jacket, this can be an oversized 'fit for our petit mignonnes

$76
ASOS

SHEIN Plus Drawstring Plaid Padded Jacket

This jacket comes in sizes 12-20 and is also REVERSIBLE

$30
SHEIN Plus

Zurie Jacket

This cropped cutie features a faux-fur-lined hood and elastic waistband. 

$80
Princess Polly

Emily's Gingham Look

Honestly, blazer sets are très chic and probably here to stay. 

Oversized Blazer

We like to see our checks and wear them too. This oversized checkered print blazer is perfect for layering. 

$58
$39
PrettyLittleThing

Jersey Suit Blazer in Gingham

Fun fact: This blazer has a little stretch to it. 

$56
ASOS
$60
$42
ASOS TALL

SHEIN Plus Button Gingham Blazer

This double button blazer comes in sizes L-4XL. 

$19
SHEIN Plus

Oversized Blazer

Wear it with matching bottoms or a separate look; this versatile oversized blazer is a must—and it's selling out fast.

$90
$45
Nasty Gal

Casual Mom Short - Gingham

These shorts are soft, strong, breathable and 100% cotton. 

$35
$25
ASOS
$35
$25
ASOS TALL

SHEIN Plus Belted Gingham Shorts

These stylish shorts feature a buckle belt. 

$10
SHEIN Plus

Oversized Gingham Loose Floaty Shorts

Want a looser feel? These shorts are perfect for that oversized look.

$25
$5
PrettyLittleThing

Topshop Petite Gingham Mini Skirt

This skirt runs from sizes 0-10 and is designed for petite sizes. It has a split detail and is high-waisted. 

$36
$26
ASOS

SHEIN Plus Split Hem Gingham Skort

The only check we're splitting is the hem on this skort. Sizes include XL-4XL

$8
SHEIN Plus

Wilson Mini Skirt

If shorts weren't the vibe, try a gingham skirt to match your blazer! 

$33
Princess Polly

Wool Beret

This is the pièce de résistance of Emily's gingham look. 

$16
ASOS
$10
Walmart

My Accessories London Quilted Cross Body

While we wish we had a quilted Chanel bag, there are so many dupes with the same feel. This quilted crossbody is made out of faux leather and perfect for anything that won't fit in your pockets. 

$35
ASOS

Mellow World Amanda Quilted Crossbody

This bag is a little skinnier and can double as a clutch if you're looking for some variety. 

$39
Kohl's

Peta & Jain Taylor Black Croc Bag

Not exactly a Chanel dupe, but this features similar gold hardware and straps—and is just so cute we had to include. 

$49
Princess Polly

Emily's Yellow Ganni Outfit

Unfortunately, the Danish fashion brand is sold out of this tank and skirt set (we though it was a dress too, don't worry) but we've got dresses reminiscent of Emily's office attire. 

House of Harlow x Revolve Russo Maxi

Not exactly a bandana pattern vibe, but...it has dots

$188
$149
REVOLVE

Pleated Cami Midi Dress - Yellow

This midi dress can be a versatile piece throughout your wardrobe. It has a tie-side and a V-neck and back. 

$51
$36
ASOS

Petite Pleated Cami Midi Dress - Mustard

Midi dresses can be tricky for our petites, so thankfully we found a dress guaranteed to fall right where it should!

$51
ASOS

Ball Edge Belt

This belt can be adjusted to fit at your hips and waist!

$24
$19
ASOS

Emily's Bucket Hat Look

You can buy the exact Kangol bucket hat Emily wears in the 7th episode of the first season!

Kangol Tropic Bin Bucket Hat - Azalea

This stylish bucket hat has a close fitting crown and short brim. Sizes are limited to Large and XL currently. 

$55
$40
Fashionable Hats
$55
$41
HATS

Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat

Same brand, different colors. If fuchsia isn't your style, try this! Colors include: red, white, and black. 

$63
$59
Urban Outfitters

Emily's Crossbody Look

You can see here that Emily is wearing a Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera bag. Shop below for similar colors and styles! 

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag

This leather camera bag features the iconic double J logo and colorblocked straps. 

$295
OLIVELA

Marc Jacobs Snapshot Camera Bag - Dragon Fruit Multi

This bag features two zip sections and interior/exterior slip pockets. 

$295
Marc Jacobs

Billie Small Crossbody

This has the same shape and feel of a Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag but less than half of the price! 

$138
$92
Fossil

Speaking of Netflix and shopping, these Schitt's Creek goodies are simply the best.

