Surfer Bethany Hamilton Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3

Bethany Hamilton will now have to teach three kids to ride the waves! The surfer revealed in an Oct. 17 Instagram video that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Dirks.

In the video, Bethany and her two kids, Tobias, 5, and Wesley, 2, play around in the ocean in their paradise home of Kauai, Hawaii. The 30-year-old holds her pregnant stomach while perched on a surfboard. In the next part of the video, she and the kids walk across a log, which has "Tobias," "Wesley," and "?" written across it.

The rest of the video is a glimpse into Bethany's family life, which includes Tobias surfing the ways (impressive!) and Bethany snuggling up to Adam on the beach.

Bethany was 13 when she was attacked by a tiger shark while out surfing with a friend. She lost her arm in the attack. Determined to return to the ocean, Bethany began surfing again less than one month later.