Hailey and Justin Bieber Enjoy Night Out Following His Moving SNL Performance

Justin Bieber is back in his element.

The 26-year-old singer gave not one but two unforgettable performances on Saturday Night Live on Oct. 17.

Kicking off his first number, the Canadian star belted out the lyrics to his "Holy" track. He also brought out Chance the Rapper, who is featured on the single. For his set-up, Justin performed below a neon cross, which perfectly complemented the tune's references about faith and Christianity.

His follow-up performance was just as moving. Justin debuted his newest tune, "Lonely," which he dropped on Friday, Oct. 16. The pop star skipped the typical SNL stage set and opted to croon backstage in a dressing room. After looking at his reflection in a mirror, he slowly got up and walked through the dimly lit halls of Studio 8H.

This marked Justin's fourth time onstage, however, it was unlike any other appearance. To celebrate the special occasion, the "Intentions" singer enjoyed a night out with his wife, Hailey Bieber, Chance the Rapper and his wife, Kirsten Corley.