Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Who Have Voted in the 2020 Election

Lights, camera... vote!

The 2020 presidential election is quickly approaching and celebrities are showing up and showing out. Stars, including Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and so many others, have cast their ballots ahead of Nov. 3.

Whether they're voting in-person or by mail, these celebs are encouraging their millions of fans to follow in their footsteps. As Reese put it on Instagram recently, "I did it! Did you? Feels good to exercise my right to VOTE. I like to think that ray of light coming through the trees."

"Is ALL of the women who came before me who did not have this fundamental right," she added. "Ok ... 18 days until the election!"

Zoë Kravitz shared her own voting message, writing, "so. a lot of you have been asking me about my skin care routine: i start by voting as early as possible for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the other democratic candidates. then try some eye cream if you haven't been sleeping well because the president is a racist."