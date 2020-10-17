Bachelor Alum Courtney Robertson Marries Humberto Preciado

She said "I do!" Season 16 Bachelor contestant Courtney Robertson married Humberto Preciado in Sedona, Arizona, People confirmed. The couple welcomed their first child, Joaquin Ramon, in June.

Though the pair had planned on having a big wedding, due to coronavirus, the 36-year-old told the outlet that they "scaled it way back."

"It feels really good to just have our nearest and dearest with us to celebrate," she shared. "Sweet and simple!"

On Thursday, Oct. 15, Courtney posted a pic from the Montelucia Resort and Spa on Instagram of her preparing for her and Humberto's big day.

The reality star wrote in the caption, "Heading into our wedding weekend feeling as relaxed as can be."

Courtney was previously engaged to Bachelor Ben Flajnik, whom she competed for on the 2012 season of the reality show. They split up after nine months together.

"After meeting over a year ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship," Ben and Courtney said in a joint statement. "The ups and downs weighed heavily on us both, and ultimately we started to grow apart because of the distance, time apart, and our need to focus on our respective careers."