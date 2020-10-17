Home Improvement Star Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested for Allegedly Strangling His Girlfriend

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan is in police custody for allegedly strangling his 27-year-old girlfriend.
The 39-year-old actor was arrested and taken to the Lane County Jail in Eugene, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 17, E! News can confirm. A spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department tells E! News Bryan faces charges of "strangulation, assault in the fourth degree and interfering with making a report."
According to the spokesperson, law enforcement was "dispatched to report of a physical dispute at a north Eugene home after neighbors called." They arrived at Bryan's residence on Friday, Oct. 16 around 10:24 p.m. local time. Authorities found Bryan "sitting outside an apartment." The victim, with who he has a relationship with, as police noted, "was at a neighboring apartment."
"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," the spokesperson shared. "The victim declined medics. Bryan was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Lane County Jail."
E! News has reached out to Bryan's lawyer, however, we have yet to receive a response.
While the actor has yet to speak out about his arrest, he did share an Instagram post the night police arrived at his residence. "Good night," he wrote.
Nearly two weeks ago, Bryan took to social media to announce that he and his longtime wife, Carly Matros, were going their separate ways.
"Almost Fourteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage," the actor shared on Oct. 1.
"As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority," his message continued. "We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we're asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time. Thank you."