Lily Collins Reveals She Was “Wrong” About Her Character’s Age in Emily in Paris

In the words of Taylor Swift: I don't know about you, but Emily Cooper is not 22.

That was the fan consensus after Lily Collins told British Vogue earlier this week her fashion-forward Emily in Paris character was a mere months out of college graduation.

"I don't believe we've ever given her a specific 'number' for her age, but I believe that she's pretty fresh out of college," Collins told the publication. "Maybe this is her first year after graduation. I want to say she's like, 22-ish."

Now, the Netflix star, 31, has admitted she was wrong about the Chicago transplant's age.

In her Oct. 16 Instagram Story, Lily wrote, "Emily looking at me when I get her age wrong," alongside a GIF of a surprised Em. "Sorry girl."

The actress added, "You might not be 22, but I gotta say - you do act like it sometimes!"

Lily walked back her comments around the same time that her co star, Lucas Bravo, shared his opinion on Emily's real age.