John Cena's Super-Private Road to Marrying Shay Shariatzadeh

Watch : 5 Things to Know About John Cena's New Wife Shay Shariatzadeh

In the ring as a WWE star, the "attitude adjustment" became John Cena's signature move. And he went on to master the concept in real life, too.

But while you can watch countless old YouTube clips of Cena hoisting humongous men over his shoulders and throwing them onto the nearest available surface, alas there is no video library that shows the work and training that went into the transformation we're talking about.

Four years after unapologetically saying, "I don't want marriage," the once-divorced Peacemaker star took the plunge with Shay Shariatzadeh—and they're celebrating their third wedding anniversary Oct. 12.

Though not approaching the high-profile, oft-on-camera status of Cena's days dating Nikki Bella, the couple's relationship was no secret, but their low-key ceremony at a Tampa, Fla., courthouse did take the outside world by surprise.