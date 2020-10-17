Chrissy TeigenBen AffleckEmily in ParisPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Everything We Know About You Season 3

You season three is in the works and while the premiere isn't slated until 2021, here are a few clues about what we can expect from the Netflix hit.

You, Season 2Netflix

Joe Goldberg is back on his bulls--t. 

Season three of the Netflix hit You is on its way with a few new characters and likely many new reasons for both Joe (Penn Badgley) and Love (Victoria Pedretti) to commit murders. 

Season two debuted in December 2019 and ended up going in a direction we fully did not expect: Love, the new object of Joe's ill-advised affection, was secretly a murderer too. She was also pregnant with Joe's baby, and now the two of them are shacking up in a nice house on Love's family dime. That dime also pretty much erased all traces of an investigation into all those season two deaths, meaning she and Joe are free and clear to raise their baby daughter together in the suburbs. 

But of course, Joe's not going to be content to just keep his eyes on one woman forever. He's already got his sights set on the neighbor, a book-loving sunbather who's married or at least engaged. 

So what do we know about what comes next, now that Joe and Love have settled down? 

Official info is scarce, but there are enough clues to put together a picture of a season we simply can't wait to watch. 

Netflix
Suburban Joe

Before You was officially picked up for a third season, showrunner Sera Gamble told THR that they wanted to do each season in a different place--season one in New York, season two in LA and season three is headed to the suburbs. 

"We are evoking where we would like to go, which is to a much more suburban, insular world where Joe would be a complete fish out of water," she said. "And now Love occupies a very different place because she is the mother of his child but also not the woman he thought she was." 

Netflix
The Neighbor

In the last moments of season two, Joe became infatuated with the neighbor. Her face was never shown, but she's totally Joe's type: mysterious and into books. Gamble told THR that the scene was all to show that Joe hadn't really changed.

"I think to me, the most important thing about that last scene is just it is confirmation that Joe is still Joe in a way that's not going to be great for Joe," she said. "That he has not learned that he cannot just keep looking for the next person to attach his hopes and dreams to that way. It seems clear that he's falling into some version of that same pattern. I can't say that we know exactly what a season three would be, but I can say things won't go well for Joe." 

In a video for TV Guide in September, Gamble said there's "lots to come" with that neighbor. Penn Badgley also confirmed to Bustle that the neighbor is "definitely not his mom," in case you were subscribing to that theory.

Netflix
The Writing Begins

On Feb. 3, Gamble posted on Instagram that the writers room was open for season three. While the pandemic sent everyone home in March, the writers continued meeting via Zoom and even documented their Fancy Friday outfits every week as they worked from home. 

Production will reportedly begin soon for a 2021 premiere. 

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Meet Cary

Travis Van Winkle plays Cary, a wealthy guy who invites Joe into his inner circle. 

Aaron Davidson/Getty Images
Meet Sherry

Shalita Grant plays Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth, but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle.

Netflix
All of These People Are Still Alive

Unless Love has completely abandoned all her friends in her new life with Joe, any of them could easily return. Sunrise (Melanie Field), Lucy (Marielle Scott) and Gabe (Charlie Barnett) all survived the carnage of season two. Ellie (Jenna Ortega) is also still alive. Gamble told THR that anyone is fair game.

"Part of the fun of Joe is that he is not very good at doing bad things," she said. "He doesn't plan them well. He doesn't execute them perfectly like a mastermind. And so there is always the worry that things from his past are going to catch up with him. What's great about that is it creates a landscape for the show where you do get to revisit your favorite characters moving forward. Ellie is still in Joe's life. He's sending her money. She hates him, but he is sending her money. So that door remains open for us. And as you saw in season two, I mean Beck was dead and she came back. One of my favorite things to do is bring back a dead person to haunt you. So the door is wide open for everybody's favorite characters." 

The first two seasons of You are currently streaming on Netflix and season three is expected in 2021. 

