Bella Hadid's Thong Bikini Might Be Her Riskiest Look Yet

Beach babe alert!
Bella Hadid pulled out all the stops for a trip with friends, and that included wearing a particularly risqué a bathing suit while out on a boat.
In a new slideshow Bella posted on Instagram, she showed off some fun pics from a recent vacation she took with friends. While the first image was of a pretty orange sunset, Bella had a few surprises in store for her followers.
"swipe for not a sunset," the model wrote in the caption. "memories .. it's been over , im back to work everyone don't worry."
The second photo shows Bella perched on a boat, pouting at the camera. She's wearing a neon yellow thong bikini with a mesh cover up.
Friends who joined Bella on the trip included Alana O'Herlihy, Devon Carlson, Fanny Bourdette-Donon, and Drumaq.
In an earlier Instagram post, Bella shared a video of herself drinking a beer while singing on the beach.
"Swipe to see the way @devonleecarlson and I have one beer and try to make a reboot Lizzie McGuire music video," she joked in the caption. "she eggs me on. it's absolutely not ok, I agree."
Bella recently made headlines after rumors flew that she and Jack Nicholson's grandson, actor Duke Nicholson, were a new couple. Despite reports, however, Bella's rep claimed the two were not dating. Whether she has a new guy in her life or not, one thing is obvious: Bella is living her best bikini life with friends.
In honor of Bella's recent beach trip, check out some of her most jaw dropping looks below!