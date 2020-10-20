ShopDisney's Marvel Mania: Score These X-Men Must-Haves Now!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Marvel Mania x Collectors event is happening now on ShopDisney, and their second drop is officially here, featuring X-Men goodies you'll definitely want to add to your collection!
ShopDisney.com is now the home for adult Marvel collectors, featuring new dedicated products you can add to your collection... and E! has the exclusive on all the new product drops happening throughout October! This week it's all about your favorite team of mutant superheroes, offered in fully articulated Hasbro action figures, super cozy hooded fleece tops, limited edition pin sets, and so much more.
But don't forget, there's also a weekly Social Sweepstakes on @shopDisney, where fans who follow, like and comment with the correct hashtag will have the chance to win one of 10 collectible Marvel prizes! Plus, any purchase made through October using a Marvel Mania "code word" on ShopDisney.com will receive a free exclusive Marvel Mania event collectible comic art cover with other promotional offers included! There's also going to be special exclusive video content available to fans on social media throughout the month.
Make sure you check back here next week to shop new collectibles featuring Black Widow. In the meantime, shop the best X-Men finds below, and find the rest at ShopDisney!
X-Men Fleece
It's the perfect season for fleece, so why not cozy up in one that showcases your comics obsession? Covered in an allover black-and-white print featuring your favorite mutants, this pullover hoodie also features the X-Men logo front and center in its recognizable yellow and red lettering. Slip it on and cozy up to your favorite Marvel movie on Disney+.
Marvel X-Men Legends Series by Hasbro: Mystique Action Figure
The Marvel X-Men Legends Series by Hasbro offers a variety of figures, including Wolverine, Professor X, Magneto and more. But we love this one of Mystique, recreated in stunning detail with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. She also comes with additional accessories so you can change out her hands or arm for a different look.
Hot Toys Logan & X-23 Cosbaby Set
We don't think anyone would accuse Logan of being cutesy, but you can't deny the moniker fits here as one half of this Hot Toys Cosbaby Set. And his counterpart? X-23, also known as Laura, fighting at Logan's side with the same ferocity and passion. Together, they stand five to 10 cm tall, with a bobble head design and their own themed figure base to showcase them in style.
Marvel X-Men Legends Series by Hasbro: Rogue and Pyro Action Figure Set
Featuring two figures with six accessories, the duo of Rogue and Pyro make their own special appearance as part of the Marvel X-Men Legends Series by Hasbro. At six-inches tall and featuring multiple points of articulation, you can also swap out their heads and hands to show them in action.
X-Men Pin Set (Limited Edition)
You definitely won't want to miss out on this unique boxed set of five collectible X-Men pins. Not only do they offer pin-on-pin features, but when you link the four panels together, they show off a dynamic scene of mutants in action. And to top it all off? The logo comes in pin form, too. Make sure you grab 'em fast, though, 'cause this set is limited edition.
