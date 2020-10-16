Olive & June's Winter Nail Polish Collection Is Here!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Don't want to risk going to the nail salon? Then Olive & June has the perfect solution for you. The cruelty-free and vegan company's Winter Box has just come out, chock-full of jewel tone and glitter nail polish shades that are perfect for the season. This kit will help you perfect your mani and pedi skills at home in a snap.
Shop it below, and pssst! This box makes for an amazing holiday gift as well.
The Winter Box
The Winter Box includes everything you'll need to make your nails looks professionally done. Apart from eight nail polish shades, it also includes a cuticle serum, top coat, clean up brush, nail polish remover pot, nail file, mani clippers, nail buffer and more. You can add in dry drops, which cut your nail polish drying time in half, for an additional $8.
