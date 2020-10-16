Armie Hammer Files for Joint Custody of Kids With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer is taking legal action in the hopes of spending more time with his children.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the actor is asking a judge to order him joint custody of his two kids with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

In the court filing, Armie claimed that after the coronavirus pandemic began, he agreed to take the family to the Cayman Islands. But after the couple decided to split, Armie returned to Los Angeles without the kids.

"As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control," Armie's legal team shared in court docs. "Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now."

E! News has reached out to Armie and Elizabeth's teams for comment and has not heard back.