The 5 Biggest Bombshells From Kim Kardashian's David Letterman Interview

Kim Kardashian is so much more than a reality TV star.

Yes, she skyrocketed to fame thanks to E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but she has taken that notoriety and transformed herself into an internationally recognized celebrity and businesswoman.

And, while we've been keeping up with Kim for years, the SKIMS founder shared some very personal details with David Letterman on his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.

For their candid sit down, Kim and David broached a variety of topics, including O.J. Simpson, her Paris robbery and so much more.

Kim's appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction comes after husband Kanye West's season two sit down with the former late-night host. Thus, the "I Love It" rapper was in the audience, alongside Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, supporting Kim.

Ahead of Kim's full interview with David, which drops on Netflix on the KUWTK star's 40th birthday (Oct. 21), here are five of the biggest revelations.

Growing Up Kardashian: Kim Kardashian

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the biggest bombshells from Kim's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction interview.

Reed Saxon/AP/Shutterstock
The O.J. Simpson Trial

The name Kardashian first gained recognition back in the '90s.

Kim's father Robert Kardashian reactivated his license to practice law in order to join friend O.J. Simpson's defense team following the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. While the former NFL player was tried and acquitted for the murders, Kim recalled that time being tense for everyone involved.

Since the late Nicole was mom Kris Jenner's best friend and O.J. was dad Robert's best friend, Kim said she didn't know "whose side to take."

Kim went on to recall attending the trial and sitting behind O.J., which didn't sit well with Kris.

Apparently, Kris gave the girls a "death stare" throughout the trial. Kim recalled, "Kourtney and I were like, 'Just look straight, do not look at mom.'"

According to Kim, the trial "tore our family apart."

Out of respect for his children, Kim refused to express any feelings about the final verdict.

Shutterstock; E! Illustration
Looking to the Law

Kim is following in her father's footsteps as she's studying to become a lawyer.

Per the reality TV legend, when younger, she was "oblivious to other people's problems." However, a tweet about Alice Johnson inspired Kim to get involved in pardoning first time, low level offenders.

Although Kim isn't in law school, she is studying via an apprenticeship program, just like President Abraham Lincoln.

Speaking of presidents, Kim credited the current administration for what "they've done in prison reform."

Yet, she did note that she was warned about working with the White House. She reflected, "Everyone called me and said, 'Don't you dare step foot in that White House or your reputation is done.' And I said, 'I have to step foot in there or these people's lives don't have a chance.'"

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
The Truth About Caitlyn

While chatting with David, Kim touched on former stepfather Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

As Kim detailed it, she first saw Caitlyn in women's clothing when she was 26 years old. Kris was out of town and Kim, who was living with them at the time, walked into the garage and found her stepdad dressed as a woman.

Per Kim, she walked right past her, packed a bag and went over to Kourtney's home. Together, the Kardashian sisters turned to the Internet for answers, finding only Oprah Winfrey's episode about a transgender woman.

At the time, Kim said she and Kourtney didn't understand what it meant. Eventually, Caitlyn called Kim and said: "Whenever you're ready, I'd love to sit you down and talk to you. But, in the meantime, don't tell a soul. Your mom has no idea and she will kill me."

When Kim turned 30, Caitlyn came over and explained her truth. Kim added, "She said, 'I felt these feelings as a kid, from four years old.' And only recently was she okay to be more like herself."

Marc Andrew Deley/FilmMagic
Leaning on Loved Ones

Around the same time KUWTK was starting, Kim made headlines after her sex tape with then-boyfriend Ray J was released.

Looking back on the drama, Kim said it was an "embarrassing" moment from her youth. Although Kim recalled being "so upset," she said she had her entire family to lean on during this time.

In fact, Kim credited the scandal as for how the family now always gets through things.

"That meant everything to me," she stated. "When we had our first big, public scandal, that is how we always got through things, is with each other. I have my family, that's all that matters."

Chesnot/WireImage
Reliving the Robbery

While recounting her 2016 Paris robbery, Kim revealed that she talked about being robbed hours before the event took place. Why? Because Kim had traveled with all of her jewelry, including a new ring from husband Kanye West.

Sadly, this lunch conversation became a reality for Kim later that evening. Since Kim chose to stay in while Kourtney went out, their security guard wasn't present when two men dressed as policemen barged into her room.

Kim was only wearing a robe at the time of the robbery and thought she'd be sexually assaulted. Instead, Kim's legs and wrists were tied, and duct tape was placed over her mouth and eyes.

An emotional Kim revealed that, before she was gagged, she begged for her life. Later on, after the culprits were arrested, Kim learned it was a team that had robbed her.

"They had been following me for two years leading up until this moment," she noted. "I didn't know that they had someone at the elevators, someone at the front, someone that moved the camera, someone that broke the door, someone in the getaway car. There was a whole team of people that had planned this."

What's more bone-chilling? The team confessed to trying to rob her during a previous trip, but Kanye's presence scared them off.

She remarked, "Then they said they saw on social media that I had this huge new ring."

David Letterman's show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction also features interviews with Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chappelle and Lizzo. The third season premieres on Netflix Wednesday, Oct. 21.

