Make Headlines With Jordyn Woods' New PrettyLittleThing Collab

Jordyn Woods has a way of capturing people's attention. But today she's doing it in a whole new way, 'cause Woods' collab with PrettyLittleThing just dropped!
The Campaign to Quarantine Collection was made for fearless females who want to turn heads, but for all the right reasons. "What I love about this collection is that it's different than anything I have ever done, and it's a lot more fun and out there," Woods says. "I think it's a good time for people to just have fun with what they're wearing."
Indeed. You can show off your curves in everything from flamed diamante mini dresses to bad girl PVC with lace-up details and sculpting silhouettes. Want something a little more comfy but still glam? You can also grab a comfy shirt dress that still shimmers and shines, so you don't lose out on all the attention you deserve.
Ready to dress in something more boujee than joggers? Shop our picks from PrettyLittleThing x Jordyn Woods below!
PrettyLittleThing Pink Money Print Crop Top & Mini Skirt with Faux Fur Coat
When you feel like being subtle, this is the outfit to choose. No, wait: this is the outfit to choose when you want to spend late nights at the club, turning heads on the dance floor (even if that's just in your kitchen for now). Start with the top, featuring a twist-front detail for a little flare. Add the skirt featuring ruching up the side, making the perfect showcase for your gams. And last but not least, top it all off with this premium faux fur statement coat. They won't take their eyes off you.
PrettyLittleThing Multi Graffiti Print Body Suit & Black Side Split Vinyl Mini Skirt
Stand out from the crowd in this bold bodysuit, featuring a multi graffiti print with a high neckline and long sleeves. Pair it with this black vinyl split hem skirt, and watch jaws drop. We think it's the perfect ensemble to get papped in when you're out on a date with your NBA beau.
PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Diamante Flame Bodycon Dress
Want to take some selfies with your BFF? Slip on this bodycon dress first. Made of stretchy black fabric with bold and gleaming diamante flames, you'll look fierce, and feminine, and os-so-fabulous. But be forewarned: there may be some color transfer, so make sure you wash it solo in cold water until everything settles in.
PrettyLittleThing Plus Pink Sparkle Oversized Shirt Dress
But if you need something to wear for your next Red Table Talk, we recommend this glitzy shirt dress. It's still glam, thanks to a pink sparkle fabric that glints in the light. But it's also demure, with long sleeves and a comfortable oversized fit. It'd go great with comfy sneaks or strappy heels... whichever suit your mood.
PrettyLittleThing Black Vinyl Lace-Up Crop Top & High Waisted Trousers
And when you have millions of social media followers, you need to keep them entertained with material. Show off in this black vinyl lace-up crop top and matching high-waisted, figure-skimming bottoms. Pair 'em with sky-high heels, and you'll be raking up all the likes in no time.
