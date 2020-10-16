Cardi BEmily in ParisBachelor NationPeople's Choice AwardsPhotosVideos

Mena Suvari Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby at 41

American Beauty actress Mena Suvari revealed she and husband Michael Hope are expecting their first child together.

Mena Suvari is expecting an American beauty of her own.

In an interview with People, Mena revealed that she is pregnant with her and Michael Hope's first baby. The news comes nearly two years after the duo said "I do" during an intimate 2018 ceremony.

Mena shared that she and Michael started trying for a baby earlier this year, which was more emotionally taxing than she expected. "You expect that it'll happen and it didn't," she said, explaining that she used ovulation sticks to track her fertility. "I got to this place where I felt overwhelmed and stressed out."

At 41, Mena joked that she felt there was "this air of like, I've got one foot in the grave and good luck."

"It was something that we've always wanted, but a couple months before, I had stopped calculating," she shared. "I pulled back and let go, which apparently they say that that's when it happens."

photos
Celebrities' Surprise Pregnancies

Mena learned she was pregnant in July. Soon after, she discovered she was carrying a baby boy. "I've always had this attitude of, I can't wait to get to know them," the Sugar and Spice actress said of her soon-to-be born son. "I just want to be like, who are you? Where do you come from? What do you have to teach me? I want to give as much as I can and try to communicate as much as possible and be really present."

In addition to preparing for motherhood, Mena is readying for the release of her new film Inheritance. "I cannot say enough how incredibly special it was for me to have the opportunity to work with such beautiful human beings on such a special and heartfelt project during such a difficult time," she wrote on Instagram. "It's felt like it's been hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel, this year, and to share space with people that are all about kindness, love, appreciation, and respect truly uplifted my soul. It's a magnificent thing to find such camaraderie."

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In honor of her exciting news, take a look back at more stars who had kids in their 40s.

 

Instagram
Milla Jovovich

The 43-year-old Hellboy actress shared the exciting news that she's expecting a baby girl with husband Paul W. S. Anderson. This marks the third child for the longtime couple.

Instagram
Alanis Morissette

Baby no. 3 is on the way for the 44-year-old singer. Big brother Ever and sister Onyx will soon be joined by another sibling!

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Rashida Jones

The Parks & Rec alum secretly welcomed her first child, a son with musician Ezra Koenig, in Aug. 2018 at the age of 42. 

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Sophie Hunter

At the 2018 Emmys, E! News learned that Benedict Cumberbatch's wife was pregnant with baby No. 3 at the age of 40. 

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Gretchen Rossi

The 41-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum and partner Slade Smiley announced they were expecting their first child together after years of infertility struggles. 

Instagram
Brigitte Nielsen

The 54-year-old model and reality TV star revealed on social media over the 2018 Memorial Day weekend that she was expecting her fifth child. Nielsen gave birth to a baby girl in June. 

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Rachel Weisz

The actress revealed that she and husband of seven years, Daniel Craig, were expecting their first child together. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her," she told the NYT. The A-list couple welcomed a baby girl in Sep. 2018. 

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock
Eva Longoria

In June 2018, the actress gave birth to a baby boy at the age of 43. 

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Tori Spelling

The actress gave birth to her fifth child with husband Dean McDermott in March 2017 at the age of 43.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
Audra McDonald

The six-time Tony winner attributed "tap dancing during perimenopause" for getting pregnant with her second child, and first with hubby Will Swenson, at 45 while starring on Broadway in Shuffle Along.

R Chiang / Splash News
Janet Jackson

After stopping her Unbreakable Tour, the "All for You" singer found out she was pregnant with her first child at 49. She welcomed son Eissa in early 2017. 

John Parra/Getty Images for Estee Lauder
Eva Mendes

The actress gave birth to her second child with Ryan Gosling in 2016 at age 42.

Interstar/Splash News
Gwen Stefani

At 43, the No Doubt singer announced she was expecting her third child with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rachel Zoe

The designer announced she was expecting baby No. 2 at the age of 41. 

Photographer Group / Splash News
Halle Berry

The Oscar winner welcomed daughter Nahla at age 41. Five years later, Berry gave birth to a second child, son Maceo, in Los Angeles. 

ABC/Rick Rowell
Kelly Preston

Two years after the death of her and husband John Travolta's teenage son, the actress welcomed a baby boy at 48. 

McMullan/Sipa USA
Brooke Shields

The actress gave birth to her second child in 2006 at the age of 41.

Palace Lee, PacificCoastNews.com
Madonna

The "Material Girl" singer was five days shy of her 42nd birthday when she welcomed her second son in 2000. She would later adopt two more children before she turned 50. 

PatrickMcMullan.com via AP Images
Tina Fey

At 41, the 30 Rock star gave birth to her and hubby Jeff Richmond's second daughter, Penelope Athena

Xposure / AKM-GSI
Mariah Carey

Having babies at 41 appears to be a trend in Hollywood! The former American Idol judge and singer gave birth to twins at the special age.

Lisa O'Connor/ZUMApress.com
Marcia Cross

Almost a month before her 45th birthday, the Desperate Housewives star welcomed not one but two adorable little ones. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Julianne Moore

The Crazy, Stupid, Love star gave birth to her second child in 2002 when she was 42. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Salma Hayek

The Savages star joined the ranks of Hollywood's hottest moms when she was 41. She welcomed daughter Valentina with billionaire hubby François-Henri Pinault.

David Becker/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner gave birth to her first daughter with Keith Urban in 2008 when she was 41. The couple's second child arrived via surrogate in 2010. 

Courtesy of SPE; Inc./Eric Charbonneau
Susan Sarandon

The actress had two children in her 40s: One in 1989 when she was 43 and another in 1992 when she was 46.

