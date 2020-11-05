Wolfgang Puck's Gift Guide Just Made Holiday Cooking Easier

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's the most wonderful time of the year—to eat!

When it comes to the holiday season, chef Wolfgang Puck is just like us. He can't wait to cook and enjoy a wide variety of dishes with the ones he loves.

"I am looking forward to spending time with my family," he exclusively told E! News. "I cannot wait to cook my mothers favorite holiday desserts for my boys and my wife Gelila."

And whether he's serving guests as his world-famous restaurants or to attendees at the Academy Awards, Wolfgang knows how to prepare a tasty meal.

This year, he's sharing a few products that will absolutely make your season of cooking easier and tastier. From mixing bowls to a rechargeable wine opener, Wolfgang has you covered with his HSN gift picks below.