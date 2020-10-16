DJ Khaled Says He's "Working On" Baby No. 3 Plans With Wife Nicole

DJ Khaled is ready to be a girl dad.

On Friday, Oct. 16's all-new Daily Pop, the 44-year-old hit maker caught up with E!'s Justin Sylvester and revealed his hope for a third child with wife Nicole Tuck. As E! readers may recall, DJ Khaled and Nicole share two sons together, Asahd, 3, and Aalam, eight months.

"I told her I want a girl," DJ Khaled relayed to Justin. "You know we got to get a queen part of the team, another queen. And I'll be like, 'Another queen like you, you know what I'm saying?' And I'm working on it. I'm trying."

And, from what DJ Khaled gushed about his "best friend" and wife, we're not surprised that he's eager to have another baby.

"She's my queen, and she has my back," the chart topper shared about Nicole. "And, when I say she has my back, she's the best mother in the world, you know what I'm saying? I tell her every day, 'You're the best mother in the world.'"